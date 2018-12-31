Galant quits as housing minister to join Likud

Minister of Construction and Housing Yoav Galant (Kulanu) today resigned his ministerial position and will leave his party before the upcoming elections. He will join Likud and be appointed Minister without Portfolio in order to enable him to stay in the cabinet.

Likud sources said that they had been waiting for Galant to join the Likud for over a year. Galant has been attending Likud meetings in people's homes in recent months, meeting with party members and circulating among them.

Galant today reached agreement with Kulanu chairperson and Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon on Galant's resignation. In a joint announcement, they thanked each other for their cooperation on measures for implementing the Buyer Fixed Price Plan.

Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee chairperson MK Elie Elalouf (Kulanu), Knesset Reforms Committee MK Rachel Azaria (Kulanu), and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office MK Michael Oren (Kulanu) are also leaving the party, meaning that four out of Kulanu's 10 MKs are now leaving the party.

Nadav Sheinberger, Kahlon's chief of staff, today also announced that he was resigning his job. As a state employee wishing to run in the Knesset elections, he must do this within 10 days of the enactment of the bill dispersing the Knesset. Sheinberger wants to be on Kulanu's list in the upcoming elections.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 31, 2018

