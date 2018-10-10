Galei Zahal radio station moving to Jerusalem this month

The Galei Zahal (Army Radio) radio station will begin broadcasting news from Jerusalem on October 25 at 9 am. Minister of Defense Avigdor Liberman will lay the cornerstone of the station's building in Jerusalem. Construction is slated for completion in three years.

Four months ago, Liberman decided to move Galei Zahal from Jaffa to Jerusalem. The new 2,500-square meter building in Jerusalem will include advanced radio studios for the Galei Zahal and Galgalatz channels and their digital broadcasting system.

Since this project will continue for a long time, Liberman and Galei Zahal commander Shimon Elkabetz agreed that Galei Zahal would continue broadcasting news until the evening from its existing studios in Beit Hahayal in Jerusalem until the project is completed. The existing studios were upgraded in recent weeks with advanced digital equipment, with a news desk, work and editing rooms, and a new studio being added to them. The Ministry of Defense engineering and construction department is in charge of this work.

The ceremony for beginning new broadcasts from Jerusalem will take place on Thursday with a festive edition of the DekelSegal program.

A special day of broadcasting will be broadcast completely from Jerusalem in honor of the event. Programs will include "As of This Morning" with Ilana Dayan, "DekelSegal" with Yaron Dekel and Amit Segal, "On the Other Hand" with Yoaz Hendel and Nitzan Horowitz, "Firing Range" with Faye Gutman and Gal Chen, and "Evening Magazine of Galei Zahal" with Yaron Vilensky and Yaakov Bardugo.

Liberman said, "When I became Minister of Defense, I decided that Galei Zahal had to broadcast from the most fitting place for it - Jerusalem, our eternal capital. Now we are establishing the first facts in the field, and within two week, the sentence, 'This is Galei Zahal broadcasting from Jerusalem" will be reality, not just a vision."

Elkabetz said, "In September 1950, David Ben Gurion announced the founding of army broadcasting station Galei Zahal. 70 years later, having become the most Israeli soundtrack in the country, the station is beginning its move to a new permanent home."

