Gamida Cell to raise $69m in Nasdaq IPO

Israeli stem cell cancer therapy developer Gamida Cell Ltd. has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise $69 million on Nasdaq at a company valuation of $300 million "before money." The IPO will take place in the coming few weeks.

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are serving as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

Clal Biotechnology Industries Ltd. (TASE: CBI) holds 18.6% of Gamida Cell and Elbit Medical Technologies Ltd. (TASE: EMTC-M) holds 18%.

Gamida Cell is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology to develop cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare, serious hematologic diseases. Gamida Cell leverages its nicotinamide-, or NAM-, based cell expansion technology to develop a pipeline of products designed to address the limitations of cell therapies. Gamida Cell's most advanced product candidate, NiCord, is a NAM-expanded cord blood cell therapy which has the potential to serve as a universal curative stem cell graft for patients who need a hematopoietic stem cell transplant, or HSCT.

Gamida Cell is currently enrolling patients in a Phase III clinical trial in 120 patients with various hematologic malignancies, including high risk leukemias such as acute myeloid leukemia, or AML, acute lymphocytic leukemia, or ALL, chronic myeloid leukemia, or CML, myelodysplastic syndrome, or MDS and lymphomas.

To date, Gamida Cell has raised over $130 million including $40 million in June 2017 at a company value of $160 million. Gamida Cell's CEO is Julian Adams.

