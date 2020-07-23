Gamzu to be Covid-19 chief as Barbash declines

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein have decided to appoint Ichilov Hospital CEO Prof. Ronni Gamzu as the head of the new task force to combat Covid-19.

The appointment comes after Prof. Gabi Barbash declined the post due to disagreements about the powers he would have. Edelstein insisted that the new head of the task force be answerable to him while Barbash wanted to report to the Knesset Coronavirus Committee.

Gamzu is a former director general of the Ministry of Health and has held many senior positions in the health system including bewing in charge of digitalizing the health system, chairman of the government funded medications committee and most recently he was in charge of protecting nursing homes from the coronavirus. He has also fulfilled senior positions with the OECD's health division.

