Gantz: Fifth Dimension investigation is political

Today, eleven days before Israel's third elections in the past year, Blue and White Party leader MK Benny Gantz opened a media blitz by giving interviews to all radio stations.

Reshet Bet radio station interviewer asked Gantz about the beginning of an investigation by Israel Police into the activities of Fifth Dimension, a company that Gantz headed. Gantz answered, "This isn't an investigation; it's an announcement that an investigation will be held after the elections. I knew it would come, because there is political pressure on the State Attorney's Office to do something."

Gantz added, "I'm completely calm about the investigation of Fifth Dimension. My conduct was irreproachable. I'm ready for any investigation."

Asked about the formation of a government with the Joint Arab List supporting Blue and White from outside the ruling coalition, Gantz answered that this option did not exist. "We have more votes than the right-wing bloc. They didn't give me the option of forming a government after the first elections. We almost succeeded after the second elections, and this time, in the third elections, I will succeed," he said.

Commenting on the support by members of his party for granting immunity to MK Haim Katz (Likud), Gantz said that Katz had not persuaded him, but that he respected the decision by MK Zvi Hauser to support immunity for Katz.

Regarding his decision not to participate in a debate with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Gantz said that spin was involved: "Netanyahu is trying to distance himself from his trial, and is trying to change the agenda."

Gantz was also asked about the budget in the light of his party's proposal to expand health services by NIS 12 billion. He answered that he did not plan to raise taxes, despite the budget deficit.

