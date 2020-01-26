Gantz leaves for meeting with Trump

Blue & White party leader Benny Gantz is traveling to Washington today for a meeting with US President Donald Trump tomorrow morning (Monday). He will return to Israel immediately afterwards, for the Knesset deliberations on the request for immunity from prosecution submitted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been served with an indictment on corruption charges. The separate meeting with President Trump was scheduled following intense contacts between Gantz's staff and the White House, after US Vice President Mike Pence, at Netanyahu's suggestion, invited Gantz to attend a meeting at the White House along with Netanyahu at which President Trump would present the "Deal of the Century" plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Trump to discuss the peace plan on Tuesday.

"The US under Trump's leadership has made the alliance between the two countries stronger than ever," Gantz said yesterday evening. "In the past few months, I have held a series of talks on the Deal of the Century with White House officials and with my friend Ambassador Friedman. I appreciate the extraordinary willingness of the US to stand by Israel's side, and the administration's desire to cooperate and be attentive to Israel's security needs and Israel's interests and international standing. The content of our talks will remain completely secret, as I have undertaken."

Gantz is accompanied by Gen. (res.) Amir Eshel, formerly commander of the Israel Air Force and head of the planning directorate on the IDF General Staff. Eshel is Gantz's advisor on the Deal of the Century and as his envoy to the US administration. Dr. Yoram Turbowicz, a member of Blue & White strategy team, and Maayan Cohen Yisraeli, Gantz's bureau chief, will also be with Gantz on the trip. The meeting between Gantz and Trump will be closed to the press.

