Gas flow from Tamar halted

The flow of natural gas from the Tamar offshore field was gradually halted from this afternoon onwards following an order from Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz.

Energy production will continue from imported natural gas from a floating ship and mainly other heavier and more polluting fuels such as diesel and heavy industrial fuel. The cost to the economy will depend how long the stoppage of the Tamar gas supply lasts for.

54% of Israel's electricity production is from Tamar gas and if there is a protracted halt then electricity rates may have to rise.

