Gasoline prices in Israel fell Thu night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel fell by NIS 0.06 to NIS 6.12 per liter on Thursday night at midnight November 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

Prices rose NIS 0.11 at the beginning of October after falling sharply in four of the previous six months. This month oil prices fell on world markets as the market calmed and the impact of the Iranian attack on Saudi oil fields in September faded.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT fell by NIS 0.05 to NIS 5.23 on Tuesday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 1, 2019

