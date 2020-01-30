Gasoline prices in Israel to fall Sat night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall by NIS 0.15 to NIS 5.99 per liter on Saturday night at midnight February 2, 2020, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

Prices fell by NIS 0.02 at the beginning of January, after rising NIS 0.04 at the beginning of December.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will fall by NIS 0.13 to NIS 5.12 on Saturday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 30, 2020

