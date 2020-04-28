Gasoline prices in Israel to fall Thu night

Following the continued fall in oil prices on global markets due to the Covid-19 crisis, the maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall by NIS 0.10 (2.04%) to NIS 4.79 per liter on Thursday night at midnight May 1, 2020, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This is the fifth month running that gasoline prices have fallen in Israel, following a huge NIS 1.03 per liter fall on April 1.

The actual price of the gasoline is now only NIS 0.46 per liter. The government take through excise and VAT is NIS 3.07 and NIS 0.70 respectively and the gasoline company's marketing costs are NIS. 0.56.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will fall by NIS 0.08 to NIS 4.10 on Thursday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 28, 2020

