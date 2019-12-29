Gasoline prices in Israel to fall Tues night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall by NIS 0.02 to NIS 6.14 per liter on Tuesday night at midnight January 1 2020, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

Prices rose NIS 0.04 at the beginning of December after falling NIS 0.06 at the beginning of November.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will also fall by NIS 0.02 to NIS 5.25 on Tuesday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 29, 2019

