Gasoline prices in Israel to fall for third straight month

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall by NIS 0.07 to NIS 5.92 per liter on Saturday night at midnight March 1, 2020, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This is the third month running that gasoline prices have fallen in Israel. Prices fell by NIS 0.15 at the beginning of February, after rising NIS 0.02 at the beginning of January as oil prices fall on world markets with the spread of the coronavirus dampening demand..

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will fall by NIS 0.06 to NIS 5.06 on Saturday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 27, 2020

