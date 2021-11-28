Gasoline prices in Israel to fall sharply Tue night

Following the sharp fall in the price of oil on global markets, the maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall on Tuesday night at midnight December 1, 2021 by NIS 0.24 to NIS 6.38 per liter, the Ministry of Energy has announced. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will fall by NIS 0.18 to NIS 5.45 on Tuesday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Over the past month the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil has fallen from $86 to $72.89 per barrel. Most of the fall has come in the past few days following the discovery of the new Omicron Covid variant.

