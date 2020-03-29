Gasoline prices in Israel to plunge Tue night

Following the slump in oil prices on global markets, the maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall by NIS 1.03 to NIS 4.89 per liter on Tuesday night at midnight April 1, 2020, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This is the fourth month running that gasoline prices have fallen in Israel. Prices fell by NIS 0.07 at the beginning of March, after falling NIS 0.15 at the beginning of February. The price of gasoline in Israel has fallen to its levels in 2009..

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will fall by NIS 0.92 to NIS 4.18 on Tuesday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2020

