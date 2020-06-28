Gasoline prices in Israel to rise 4.5% Tue night

For the second consecutive month, the maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel is rising sharply. Prices will rise by NIS 0.23 (4.5%) to NIS 5.44 per liter on Tuesday night at midnight July 1, 2020, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

Last month government price controlled 95 octane gasoline rose by NIS 0.45 (95) after five consecutive months of price falls due to slump in demand because of the Covid-19 crisis. Oil prices have been rising substantially on world markets after most countries in the west have been rolling back lockdowns and attempting to get economies back moving again.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.20 to NIS 4.67 on Tuesday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2020

