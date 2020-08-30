Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Mon night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Monday night. Prices will rise by NIS 0.05 to NIS 5.50 per liter on Monday night at midnight September 1, 2020, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

In the past three months government price controlled 95 octane gasoline has risen sharply by NIS 0.69 (although only slightly by NIS 0.01 at the start of August) after five consecutive months of price falls due to slump in demand because of the Covid-19 crisis. Oil prices have been rising substantially on world markets after most countries in the west have been attempting to get economies back moving again.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will also rise by NIS 0.04 to NIS 4.70 on Monday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

