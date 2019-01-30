Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Thu night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.08 to NIS 5.91 per liter on Thursday night at midnight, February 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21. This ends three months of sharp price falls in which the price of 95 octane gasoline has fallen by NIS 0.76.

The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France. The price rise is due to the rise of oil prices on world markets offset by a strengthening of the shekel against the dollar.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.06 to NIS 5.05 on Thursday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019