Gasoline prices in Israel to rise Tue night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.08 to NIS 6.57 on Tuesday night at midnight, July 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

At the beginning of July, gasoline prices fell NIS 0.11, after rising NIS 0.42 in the three previous months. The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France. The price rise is due to the rise of oil prices on world markets.

In Eilat, where there is no VAT, the maximum price of 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall NIS 0.06 to NIS 5.61 at midnight on Tuesday. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

The main reason for the latest rise in the price of gasoline in Israel is the rise in the price of oil on world markets, although this has been partly offset by a slight fall in the shekel-dollar exchange rate.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 29, 2018

