Gasoline prices in Israel to rise sharply Sun night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Sunday night at midnight February 1, 2021 by NIS 0.21 to NIS 5.72 per liter, the Ministry of Energy has announced. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This latest price hike follows a rise of NIS 0.08 last month and a rise of NIS 0.09 in December. The price of gasoline in Israel has risen from a low point of NIS 4.79 in May 2020, during the early stages of the Covid-19 economic crisis.

The latest rise stems from a rise in oil prices on world markets.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.18 to NIS 4.89 on Sunday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 31, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021