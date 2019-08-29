Gasoline prices to fall in Israel Sat night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fal by NIS 0.19 to NIS 6.07 per liter on Saturday night at midnight, September 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This will be the fourth out of the last five months that prices have fallen, the exception being at the beginning of August, when the price rose slightly by NIS 0.01.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will fall by NIS 0.16 to NIS 5.19 on Saturday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

The fall in oil prices on world markets over the past month explains the latest fall in the price of gasoline in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 29, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019