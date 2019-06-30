Gasoline prices to fall in Israel Sun night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall by NIS 0.12 to NIS 6.25 per liter on Sunday night at midnight, July 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This is the second consecutive month that gasoline prices are falling, having fallen by NIS 0.14 at the beginning of June. Prior to that there was a sequence of four consecutive months in which the price of 95 octane gasoline rose.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will fall by NIS 0.12 to NIS 5.33 on Sunday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

After the latest fall, taxes will represent 64% of the price of gasoline.

