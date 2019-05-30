Gasoline prices to fall in Israel Sat night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will fall by NIS 0.14 to NIS 6.37 per liter on Saturday night at midnight, June2, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This latest fall ends four consecutive months in which the price of 95 octane gasoline has risen. The price of gasoline has risen by 12% since the start of the year. Last month alone, the price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline rose NIS 0.19.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will fall by NIS 0.11 to NIS 5.45 on Saturday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France. The price fall is due to the fall of oil prices on world markets by about 5.51% over the past month, as well as the strengthening of the shekel.

After the latest fall, 68% of the price of gasoline at Israel's pumps is from taxes.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 30, 2019

