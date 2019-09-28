Gasoline prices to rise in Israel Tue night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.11 to NIS 6.18 per liter on Tuesday night at midnight October 2, after the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

Prices fell NIS 0.19 at the beginning of September and have fallen in four out of the last six months. But this month oil prices rose on world markets due to the attack on Saudi oil fields, which reduced production.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.09 to NIS 5.28 on Tuesday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2019

