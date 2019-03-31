Gasoline prices to rise sharply again tonight

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.20 to NIS 6.32 per liter on Sunday night at midnight, April 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21. The price of 95 octane gasoline rose NIS 0.20 last month and NIS 0.08 at the beginning of February, after three months of sharp price falls in which the price of 95 octane gasoline was down by NIS 0.76.

RELATED ARTICLES Gasoline prices to rise sharply Thu night

The price of fuel in Israel is set according to the price in the last four days of the month at Lavera in France. The price rise is due to the rise of oil prices on world markets by about 10.4% over the past month.

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise by NIS 0.17 to NIS 5.40 on Sunday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 31, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019