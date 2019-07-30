Gasoline prices to rise slightly in Israel Wed night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise by NIS 0.01 to NIS 6.26 per liter on Wednesday night at midnight, August 1, the Ministry of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources reports. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants will remain NIS 0.21.

This price rise ends two consecutive months of falls. At the beginning of July the price fell by NIS 0.12 and by NIS 0.14 at the beginning of June. Prior to that there was a sequence of four consecutive months in which the price of 95 octane gasoline rose.

RELATED ARTICLES Gasoline prices to fall in Israel Sunday night

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Eilat where there is no VAT will rise slightly to NIS 5.35 on Wednesday night. The charge for receiving full-service at pumps from gas station attendants in Eilat will remain NIS 0.18.

The rise in oil prices on world markets over the past month has been offset by the strengthening of the shekel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 30, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019