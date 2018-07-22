Gazit-Globe to raise NIS 250m short-term bond

Israeli real estate company Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) is set to raise a NIS 250 million short-term bond. The company today reported that the bond had received a P-1 rating from Midroog for the commercial note that will be due for repayment in one year.

This is the highest rating awarded by Midroog for a short term bond to be repaid in 12 months.

Gazit-Globe CEO is Chaim Katzman.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 22, 2018

