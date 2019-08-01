search
Front > News

Generation Capital buys control of Solegreen

Yossi Singer and Erez Balasha Photo: Tamuz Rachman
1 Aug, 2019 19:19
שלח תגובה במיילGuy Ben Simon

Generation Capital bought out its partner in the 70% controlling stake in the biotechnology company for NIS 44 million.

Generation Capital, founded by Yossi Singer and Erez Balasha, has bought control of biotechnology company Solegreen (TASE: SLGN) for NIS 44 million.

By a small margin, Generation Capital outbid Lahav LR Real Estate, which bid NIS 41 million. The two firms jointly held a 70% controlling stake in Solegreen, in equal shares. Generation Capital will now own 70% of SolGreen outright.

SolGreen constructs, operates and maintains photo-voltaic solar energy projects. In the first quarter of this year, it had revenue of NIS 2.5 million, 4% more than in the first quarter of 2018, and posted a loss of NIS 633 thousand, similar to its loss in the corresponding quarter.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 1, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Yossi Singer and Erez Balasha Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Yossi Singer and Erez Balasha Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018