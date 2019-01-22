German co Adjust buys Israeli bot detection co Unbotify

German mobile measurement and fraud prevention company Adjust today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Israeli AI cybersecurity and bot detection company Unbotify. No financial details were disclosed, although according to Crunchbase, the Tel Aviv-based company, which was founded in 2015 by Yaron Oliker and Alon Dayan, has raised $2 million to date.

Unbotify has developed a solution that analyzes human behavior patterns within websites' and mobile apps' user-flows, to differentiate between bots and actual humans to prevent digital fraud activities. Unbotify is working with Fortune 500 companies in e-commerce, social, search and gaming in the US and Europe.

Botify's team of 25 will continue to operate as an independent unit out of Tel Aviv and will be further expanded.

Adjust cofounder and CEO Christian Henschel said, "Combining the scale and experience of Adjust with the highly-skilled team and machine learning capabilities of Unbotify will propel Adjust's flagship platform even further as the most robust fraud prevention suite in the industry."

Unbotify's detection technology uses machine learning and deep learning to analyze hundreds of features extracted from data on device orientation, touch events, pressure sensitivity among others to detect bots. This empowers marketers to determine fraudulent bot activities without obscuring any legitimate human traffic - ensuring that app publishers engage with actual human audiences. Oliker said, "Fighting digital fraud is often referred to as a cat-and-mouse game, because fraudsters catch up so fast. That's why we decided to not raise the bar just a little, but to look at the data points which are the hardest for them to fake - human behavior, thus flipping the fundamental economics in favor of the defender. Merging our real-time bot detection technology with Adjust's highly advanced fraud filters will fortify Adjust's position as the market leader in fraud prevention and put an end to the billions in ad fraud losses."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 22, 2019

