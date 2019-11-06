Germany's AM Ventures to invest in Israeli 3D print startups

Germany's AM Ventures, the venture arm of the 3D printer manufacturer EOS has announced plans to launch a €100 million fund in 2020 dedicated exclusively to additive manufacturing and 3D printing. A part of this fund is to be reserved for investments in Israeli startups.

The announcement is to be made at Additive Manufacturing 3D Printing Conference in Jerusalem on November 7, hosted by the Jerusalem Development Authority, together with the Hebrew University's Nanotechnology Center.

At the Conference, BerlinPartner will present programs that can help Israeli startups expand into the European market. The industrial network MGA Mobility and Network, whose members include most of the large European companies active in the additive manufacturing/ 3D printing companies like. Siemens, EOS, Trumpf, Volkswagen and more) will also be presenting at the Conference and will be looking to connect Israeli startups to European industry.

Established Israeli 3D print technology companies such as XJet and Stratasys and Photocentric have made Israel a world leader in this field.

