Likud leadership challenger Gideon Sa'ar calls for quick contest

MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) today asked Likud Central Committee chairman MK Haim Katz to convene the Likud Central Committee as soon as possible for the purpose of scheduling quick party primaries, so that the vote can be held within 21 days, before the 22nd Knesset is dissolved.

The Likud Central Committee is scheduled to convene on December 5, and the 22nd Knesset will be dissolved on December 11 at midnight, after which the state is bound to hold elections within 90 days.

Sa'ar emphasized that his proposal could prevent an unnecessary third Knesset election campaign, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a few days ago referred to as "complete chaos."

According to Sa'ar's statement today, a government can be formed with the current Knesset, and steps should be taken to end the political crisis in Israel, which has lasted a year.

Sa'ar says that a contest for the Likud leadership can be held within two weeks. He points out that a leadership election was held with three weeks in 2002 (between then prime minister Ariel Sharon and then minister of finance Benjamin Netanyahu), when the number of Likud members entitled to vote was almost triple the present number.

Sa'ar asked Katz to discuss practical implementation of the idea with the Likud party management "for the good of the movement and of the country."

