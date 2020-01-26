Gig staff management co Ubeya raises $3.5m

Israeli gig staff management platform company Ubeya has announced the completion of a $3.5 million financing round led by ICV venture capital fun and with the participation of Cornerstone. With existing investor Magma,the company has now raised $5 million since it was founded in 2017.

The company's platform is used by businesses such as event venues, catering companies, hospitality organizations, staffing agencies, stadiums, promotional businesses and retailers - to source, schedule, manage and pay gig workers.

Ubeya's workforce management platform is designed for companies that rely on gig-hired, hourly paid staff at the core of their operation. For this type of business, it can be extremely challenging to manage or oversee the performance of a dispersed, temporary workforce. The Ubeya platform connects all parties, helping businesses book, track, monitor and reward their hourly staff.

Ubeya CEO Omri Dekalo said, "Ubeya connects the dots for an ecosystem which is full of challenges such as seasonality, high turnover or lack of information about staff skills. It is amazing to see our clients smoothly running the entire staffing operation on our platform, but what makes us most excited is helping thousands of people find great work opportunities."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2020

