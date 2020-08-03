Gil Sharon appointed Bezeq chairman

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) has appointed Gil Sharon to replace Shlomo Rodav as chairman of the board. Rodev stepped down last month after disagreements with controlling shareholder Searchlight. Sharon is officially deputy chairman until his appointment is approved at the annual general shareholders meeting.

Gil Sharon returns to Bezeq after serving as CEO of its mobile phone unit Pelephone until 2015. Most recently he served as chairman and CEO of Golan Telecom, which is currently merging with Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL).

