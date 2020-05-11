Erdan appointed Israel's Ambassador to US and UN

The Prime Minister's Office announced this evening that Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan has been appointed Israel's Ambassador to the US and Israel's Ambassador to the UN from the summer.

Erdan said, "I am proud and excited at the privilege to struggle for our reputation in the international arena and to defend Israel in the challenges ahead in the coming years."

Erdan has been in two minds for some time whether to accept offers of overseas posts and he has now been tempted by the prestigious double appointment. His decision paves the way for either Miri Regev or Amir Ohana to become Minister of Public Security.

The post of US Ambassador is only for 18 months after which Benny Gantz will make his own appointment but Erdan will continue as UN Ambassador. For this reason he may decide to be based in New York rather than Washington for the start.

