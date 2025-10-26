Gilat Satellite Networks hits four-year peak

Gilat Satellite Networks (TASE: GILT; Nasdaq: GILT) has enjoyed positive momentum over the past few months, and in the last two sessions of last week its stock price rose by 11.1%, to close at $14.86 on Friday in New York. A four-year peak that gives the company a market cap of $955 million. In fact, Gilat’s stock price has doubled in less than three months.

Gilat’s stock is dual-listed, and it opened the week in Tel Aviv with a positive arbitrage gap. The company, which provides satellite communications solutions, is headed by Adi Sfadia. Earlier this month it reported orders from a communications provider worth $42 million for its SkyEdge IV platform. These orders are in addition to other orders that Gilat has reported in recent months, from a telecommunications venture in Peru and the US Army, among other customers. Last month, the company completed a $66 million private placement at $9.35 per share, which means that the participating investors have already posted a gain on paper of 59%.

Gilat will release its third quarter financials on November 12. The analysts’ consensus is 50% growth in quarterly revenue to $112 million and a decline in earnings per share to $0.10.

