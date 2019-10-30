Gindi set to build two 30-floor Tel Aviv residential towers

Gindi Holdings is set to begin construction in 2020 of its flagship residential project in Tel Aviv - The Upper House Tel Aviv, the company announced at a press conference today to present its financial results. The Upper House Tel Aviv will contain 708 apartments in two 30-floor high rise buildings overlooking the Ayalon Highway adjacent to the Yad Eliyahu basketball arena.

Gindi Holdings said that it would complete construction of over 1,000 homes in 2020 in Netanya, Rehovot, Yavne and Rosh Ha'ayin and plans buying land for the construction of 2,000 more homes.

The company said that it expected to end 2019 with new homes sales totaling NIS 3.7 billion from sales of 1,681 homes (between October 2018 and October 2019). 900 of the homes were sold on the private market and 800 homes were sold through the government's Buyers Fixed Price (Mechir Lemishtaken) plan.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2019

