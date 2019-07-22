Givat Shmuel to double in size

Israel's Central District and Planning Committee has approved for deposit the new masterplan for Givat Shmuel. The main aim of the masterplan is to more than double the size of the city from 26,000 to 55,000 by building 5,600 housing units by 2040. As a result, population density is planned to increase from an average of 2.5 people per apartment to 3.3 people per apartment and from 9,820 people per square meter to 21,430. The city will increase by 3.1% per year in terms of population.

Givat Shmuel, bordered to the west by Ramat Gan and Bnei Brak, is a relatively small city in terms of municipal boundaries. The city's 644 acres is bordered by Road 4 (the Geha Highway) to the west, Road 471 to the south and Petah Tikva to the north.

Under the masterplan, there will be new industrial parks near Road 4 and in the east of the city near Derekh Rabin as well as a new city hall and municipal center near Hanasi Street. There will also be a new highway with mixed use office, commercial and residential buildings linking Givat Shmuel to Bar-Ilan University and Petah Tikva's Ramat Siv.

