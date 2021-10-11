Globes 40-Under-40 seeks Israel's most promising young leaders

"Globes" Israel Young Leadership project, 40-under-40, is underway and registration is open for all those who see themselves as worthy contenders.

The project has been identifying, selecting and presenting Israel's most promising young people aged 40 and under for the past 16 consecutive years. In accordance with a decision that we took last year, submitting candidacy for the young leadership project, is open to everyone. "Globes" espouses inclusive values of suitable representation for all the diverse voices across the entire range of Israeli society, and we hope in this way to open the doors of "the club" wider.

Over the years, many young people were selected to take part in the project, who became for many years central figures in the Israeli public. Among the graduate of the project are Moshe Bar Siman Tov, Rakefet Roussak-Aminoach, Yaakov Kvint, Kira Radinsky, Rejwan Grayev, Ran Balicer, Liad Agmon, Avi Tzvi, Hadil Anwallah Saad, Rotem Yadlin, Lilach Asher-Topilsky, Kinneret Brashi, Gigi Levy, Yael Enderon, Michal Abadi-Boiangiu, Koby Haber, Orna Hozaman-Bechor, Ray Biton, Avi Licht, Avi Yalo, Tal Ohana, Itizik Kromby and many more.

Representatives from graduates of previous projects will serve this year, as in previous years, as experts on the advisory committee, which will help compiled the list of those selected.

We are seeking the men and women from all parts of Israeli society who will lead change in these complicated times, the leaders who will put themselves in the forefront of the business, social, environmental, educational, scientific and medical challenges and the entrepreneurs that have disrupted markets, and managers of companies, regulatory authorities, and the economy who think and work outside of the box.

If you are under 40 and see yourself as a worthy candidate, or know worthy candidates like these, we invite you to submit candidacy through this online form, and we will be happy to provide you with a stage. Best of luck! Click here to register

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 11, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021