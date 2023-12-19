Globes conference seeks path "From War to Growth"

The Globes Israel Business Conference takes place today for the 30th year. This year’s conference, however, is different from those of previous years.

The conference, under the title of "From War to Growth", is being held while Israel is in the midst of a complicated security, economic, and social situation, perhaps the most difficult since the state was founded. Particularly now, when business continuity is so important, "Globes" is proud to hold the 30th conference and to bring together senior figures from the private and public sectors, regulators, together with representatives of the third sector, for an agenda that focuses on rehabilitation of the economy and the country and the restoration of Israel to a path of flourishing growth.

Among the speakers are Governor of the Bank of Israel Amir Yaron and President Isaac Herzog. Politicians are absent from this year’s speakers list.

The conference is taking place in a protected area in the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv. It is being held in partnership with Bank Hapoalim and The Phoenix Holdings, and is sponsored by Meta, Shufersal, Bazan, Amdocs, Pagaya, Energean, MSCI, Cisco, and the Yanai Foundation, and with participation of Mekorot, Israel Ports Company, the Port of Ashdod, and the Israel Innovation Authority.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.