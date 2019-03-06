Golan Telecom launches NIS 29 monthly package

The decision by We4G to continue its lifelong mobile phone package at a fixed price is disturbing the other players. In response to We4G's prices revision this week, Golan Telecom today announced that it would offer a mobile phone package with 100 gigabytes for NIS 29 a month, with unlimited time starting from the first line. The package is available for a week.

In order to switch to the new plan, Golan Telecom's existing customers will have to add a NIS 25 one-time payment per line, which the company did not mention in its press release.

Golan Telecom's announcement comes two days after Xfone's We4G raised the price of its main package from NIS 29 to NIS 33, and after it finally became clear that the attempt to raise prices in the mobile communications market had totally failed. Golan Telecom's bargain is available until March 14. Customers moving to Golan Telecom will also receive a gift overseas package, but the company did not say how much the benefit was worth.

Golan Telecom says that its new bargain attacks We4G in the spot it abandoned and once again makes Golan Telecom the company with the cheapest and most worthwhile bargains in the market. 012 Mobile also has a mobile phone package for NIS 29 a month, with 50 gigabytes for a year.

