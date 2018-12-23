Goldman Sachs plans conference for Israeli institutions

US investment bank Goldman Sachs will hold a conference for Israel financial institutions this coming February, "Globes" has learned.

Last week, under the title "Global Markets Conference", Goldman Sachs sent invitations to the conference to Israeli investment institutions. Key people in the investment bank's research and trading arms can be expected to participate.

The conference is intended for institutional customers that have attracted the attention of foreign banks because of the growth in the assets they manage. The main insurance companies and pension and provident fund managers in Israel manage assets of over NIS 1.6 trillion.

Meanwhile, against the background of the recent sell-off on world financial markets, Goldman Sachs equity strategist David Kostin has written in a review for investors that in the light of the increased risk there should be greater hedging of equities portfolios.

Goldman Sachs' sees the S&P 500 at 3,000 points at the end of 2019, with a 50% probability. The investment bank assigns a 30% probability to the S&P 500 being at 2,500 points at the end of next year, and a 20% probability to a rise to 3,400 points. The index closed slightly above 2,500 points at the end of last week.

