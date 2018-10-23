Google launches bike navigation feature in Israel

Google Maps launched its bicycle feature in Israel this week. Up to now, Israelis users of the navigation app were able to obtain routes for travel by car, on foot, or by public transport and taxi. Now, bicycle riders will also be able to find the most efficient routes to their destinations. The feature is available throughout Israel, after previously being launched in major cities around the world, among them New York, Paris, London, and Berlin.

To operate the feature, the user needs to input a destination address and tap the bicycle rider icon. According to Google, the feature will then find the shortest route based on existing bike paths, with a minimum of hills, and avoiding dangerous roads as much as possible.

The company said that the Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion and Jerusalem municipalities had cooperated with it to improve the feature's navigation quality by providing updates on bike paths in their jurisdictions. Google calls on other municipalities to do likewise, in order to make bike paths accessible to more riders and improve the navigational directions provided to them.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 23, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018