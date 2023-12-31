Gov't Companies Authority head resigns

Government Companies Authority director Michal Rosenbaum has announced her resignation. Rosenbaum, who was appointed to the post in March 2022, had attempted to introduce significant measures at the Government Companies Authority, but her relations with Minister of Regional Cooperation David (Dudi) Amsalem, who is responsible for the Authority, became strained and amounted to a real clash.

In a message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rosenbaum said, "When the prime minister acts in the way that he does, it is no wonder that no one arises to restrain the minister and act to protect the public service."

Explaining the resignation to her associates, Rosenbaum said, "I will not sit in the first row and watch the destruction of the government companies. From the moment that the dam was breached, I have no longer been able to fulfil my task and safeguard the government companies."

The background to Rosenbaum’s decision is Amsalem’s recently accomplished move to transfer control of the Government Companies Authority to the Ministry of Regional Cooperation from January, which signifies the completion of his takeover of the Authority. Rosenbaum had tried to block several of Amsalem’s measures, such as the dismissal of the chairperson of the Israel Postal Company, and to promote structural reforms such as the payment of substantial dividends by the state-owned companies. Amsalem, and some Government Companies Authority employees, accused Rosenbaum of problematic behavior.

