Gov't approves northwards Road 6 extension

The government has approved the extension of Road 6 northwards to Beit Ha’emek, following agreement on budgeting the project between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport.

The project involves paving 22 kilometers of highway, constructing three new interchanges, and preserving a strip of land parallel to the highway for the future construction of a railway.

The Ministry of Finance says that the project will cost NIS 3 billion. It says that it will mainly benefit the Krayot (the satellite towns of Haifa - Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Bialik, and Kiryat Yam), the cities of Akko, Nahariya, Karmiel, and Ma’alot-Tarshiha, and kibbutzim and villages along Road 70.

According to the ministry, extension of the highway will substantially reduce congestion on Road 4 and Road 70, will facilitate future development of the railway network, and will make Akko and Nahariya and their business and industrial zones more attractive. Thousands of new jobs will be created in the north of the country during the three-year construction period.

The new section of the road will be built under the PPP (public-private partnership) method, through an international tender. Construction is due to begin in 2025 and to be completed by 2028.

