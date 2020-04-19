Gov't approves relaxations in emergency regulations

After a night of disputes in a cabinet meeting that lasted from 02:00 to 07:00 am, the government announced relaxations in the emergency regulations to combat the coronavirus outbreak and initial steps towards a return to normal economic activity.

Most of the steps that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced before the meeting were approved, with slight changes. Several ministers, headed by Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan, sought to reduce the fine for failing to wear a face mask in public space and to determine that no fine would be imposed before a person had received an initial warning. The fine was reduced from NIS 1,000 to NIS 200.

In addition, Erdan and Minister of Transport Bezalel Smotrich obtained a rise in the number of people allowed to pray together in the open from ten to nineteen. Congregants must maintain a two meter separation between them and wear face masks.

The number of people allowed in a workplace has risen from 15% of the workforce to 30%. Certain stores, such as hardware stores, opticians, and electrical goods stores will be allowed to open. The special education system reopens, in groups of up to three children, and public transport will resume. Sports activities are allowed in pairs. There will be no public celebrations of this year's Independence Day. In his announcement yesterday evening, Netanyahu appealed to Israel's Muslim citizens to eat Ramadan evening meals in nuclear family groups only.

The number of people who have died in Israel from the Covid-19 virus rose to 171 this morning. So far, there have been 13,362 confirmed cases of the disease in Israel. 3,364 people who were hospitalized with the disease have recovered.

The general ban on venturing more than 100 meters from the home remains in force. Beaches, parks, playgrounds and municipal sports facilities remain out of bounds. Sporting activity is however allowed in pairs, as long as the two meter separation is maintained.

Weddings are allowed in open spaces, with up to ten participants.

Food deliveries continue, as long as the delivery is left outside the door. Food orders may not be collected personally.

Industrial and service businesses may return to work with 30% of their workforce at the workplace, up to a maximum of ten at any one time. This will not apply to businesses that meet the criteria for a "purple tag", indicating that they abide by certain rules for reducing the risk of infection on their premises.

To obtain a purple tag, a business must appoint someone responsible for implementation of special coronavirus regulations. Among the regulations are limits for the number of people in a defined space, and all workers must have their temperatures checked on entry. If any worker is found to have contracted Covid-19, the workplace will be shut until an epidemiological investigation has been carried out by the Ministry of Health.

Stores must obtain a health declaration from anyone entering and measure their temperature, and must have markings to maintain a two-meter separation between people waiting at the till and a physical barrier between the salesperson and the customer. No more than two people are allowed in a store at a time, or two people at each checkout. Stores of over 100 square meters in area may have four people at each checkout.

The general education system remains closed. Up to three families may employ a single carer for their children, as long as the general hygiene rules are followed. The government is examining ways of protecting the employment of workers who have no arrangement for their young children.

Until the end of April, only workers considered vital will work in the public sector, some of them from home. Public transport will be at 25% of normal levels, to enable vital workers to reach their places of work. Taxis will continue to operate, with only one passenger allowed except where someone needs to be accompanied to medical treatment. Passengers must sit in the back seat with windows open.

Masks covering the nose and mouth must be worn in public space. Failure to do so will incur a warning on first offence and a NIS 200 fine for a repeat offence.

The courts and the Knesset are not subject to the new regulations, which are in force until April 30.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 19, 2020

