Gov't approves tighter lockdown rules

Last night, in a telephone vote, the government approved the regulations for the lockdown that was decided upon in principle on Tuesday. The regulations, drafted by the minister of health and the minister of finance, will come into force at midnight tonight (Thursday). They will apply for two weeks, until January 21.

The aim of the regulations is to tighten the lockdown already in force, with restrictions on movement, commerce, workplaces, education, and transport.

Among other things, people will only be able to travel out of the country for urgent needs, such as healthcare and important family matters. The education system will be shut down apart from special education and institutions for youth at risk. Boarding schools will continue to operate, but pupils who have left will not be allowed to return.

People will not be allowed to attend places of work, other than for exceptional, vital needs. Vital enterprises, grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open, but in general commerce will be almost entirely shut down.

Occupancy on public transport will be limited to 50%.

Professional sports events are cancelled, other than international events. Gatherings are restricted to five people in a closed space and ten in an open space, except for weddings, circumcisions and funerals which will continue to be under the current limits of ten people in a closed space and twenty in an open space.

Permitted exceptions are party primary elections, travel by candidates in the Knesset election and by those working on their behalf and on behalf of the political parties, for the purposes of the election.

The entire justice system is also exempted, as are lawyers who need to represent their clients in court or at other institutions, to prepare to represent them, or to provide some vital service to a client that cannot be deferred or provided by digital means.

No decision has yet been made concerning Palestinian construction workers coming into Israel. Cabinet secretary Tzahi Barverman said that a decision will be made today or tomorrow.

