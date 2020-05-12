Gov't assistance must prevent insolvencies

The new government initiative "to prevent those in debt due to the coronavirus from becoming insolvent" is an initiative that is about as brilliant as proposing a law to prevent the sick from dying or a law that would prevent disappointment in love. What else is there to say, when there is not a treatment for every illness, perhaps it really is right to enact a law against diseases and that would be that, except that it wouldn't?

Insolvency is an economic situation, in which at its core, businesses or individuals cannot meet their commitments due to a lack of economic resources for day-to-day management, while around them various creditors and third parties are influenced by the situation - each side according to the interests that are important to them.

Throughout the years, legislators around the world have created a legal framework for insolvency, in order to let debtors start a new chapter in their lives, while at the same time protecting the legitimate interests of their creditors, who for the most part are also businesses or people with families waiting for their money, and who without being able to collect their debts from the business that owes them - could collapse themselves.

Needless to say, insolvency proceedings are designed to create an environment that encourages recovery, a sort of 'hospital' for businesses that have the resources to continue existing but they require temporary protection from proceedings, and all this is balanced against the important interests of creditors and third parties, including the prevention of the unjustifiable spriting away of property and or assets of the debtor's resources. This special legal framework can be supportive for a business, if the economic conditions are suitable for it.

The 'coronavirus crisis' will not be solved through legal means and wholesale stays of proceedings for everybody that demands it will not solve every problem. On the contrary, such an idea would mean abandoning employees, suppliers, landlords and third parties and drag them one after the other into the legal system as if the court will provide the wished for immunity.

There is nothing to welcome in being tagged as a 'debtor' or 'bankrupt' by somebody who set up an excellent business and was only unable to survive a two month halt in income because of an unprecedented virus. Financial support will rescue such a business from the crisis, without being humiliated, without unpleasantness and without wasting the huge resources of wholesale insolvency proceedings, which would only generate more frustration and insolvency proceedings of the creditors, and their creditors, and their families …….. a sad domino effect that no law can avoid.

Businesses that have been hit by the coronavirus need capital support through genuine financial assistance and they are entitled to expect such economic assistance from the State, and not talk about legislation and not ignoring these problems, which will only exaggerate them or sweep them under the carpet with other problems. It is only regrettable that instead of concentrating efforts on presenting economic solutions for economic problems, the government is wasting precious time and important resources on proposed laws that that would refer people and businesses to the court system that should not be there at all.

The author is the founder and managing partner at Ofer Shapira & Co. Advocates

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020