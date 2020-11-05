Gov't confirms stores to reopen

In a joint announcement by the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Health of a further relaxation in the lockdown in Israel, the government has confirmed the decision of the coronavirus cabinet that retail stores will be allowed to open from 6 am on Sunday.

The new rule does not apply to stores in roofed malls or in unroofed malls with more than twenty stores and businesses. Up to four people will be allowed in a store at any one time. Breach of the regulations will be a criminal offence.

The number of rented vacation cottages that will be allowed to operate will be raised to six units per site, each hosting a single nuclear family.

There were 755 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel yesterday. The number of people severely ill with the disease has been slowly but steadily declining in the past week, and now stands at 357, according to the Ministry of Health.

