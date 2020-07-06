Gov't in emergency session on coronavirus

With Covid-19 infections in Israel rising at a worrying rate, the government is holding an emergency session this morning to discuss further restrictions. Yesterday, the government confirmed a limit of 50 people at restaurants, bars, and events. Today, a limit of 20 people in any place will be considered. This will include synagogues. The government will also consider restrictions on parks and gyms.

Knesset Finance Minister Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) said yesterday that if it were decided to close yeshivot (rabbinic seminaries) he would recommend to leading rabbis that his party should leave the coalition.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin is to convene all the heads of the coalition parties this afternoon to discuss expediting legislation allowing the government to institute regulations without Knesset approval.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020