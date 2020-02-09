Govt set to confirm Andrew Abir as BoI deputy governor

The government is expected to confirm the appointment of Andrew Abir as deputy governor of the Bank of Israel today. Abir's appointment comes at the end of a year in which the position has not been filled since the retirement of former deputy Dr. Nadine Bodo-Trajtenberg. Governor of the Bank of Prof. Amir Yaron, who chose Abir, at first waited for a new government to be formed, but because of the continuing political uncertainty he decided not to wait any longer.

Amir also seeks to appoint a Supervisor of Banks in place of the outgoing Hedva Bar.

Abir is currently director of the Bank of Israel's Market Operations Department, and is responsible, among other things, for managing the Bank of Israel's foreign exchange reserves, which currently amount to $130 billion, and the Bank of Israel's intervention policy in the foreign exchange market, which is intended to prevent excessive appreciation of the shekel. He holds a BA in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University and a MBA from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and has been with the Bank of Israel since 1987.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2020

