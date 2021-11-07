Gov't to allow more Palestinian workers into Israel

This morning, the government is due to approve expansion of the quota of Palestinian workers allowed into Israel from Judea and Samaria. 8,500 more workers will be allowed to enter Israel for work in any industry, and another 3,200 will be allowed into the Atarot industrial zone. Further permits will be given to 500 Palestinian technology workers to work in Israel.

Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman will bring before the government a proposal for a grant towards rent for businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the proposed rise in purchase tax for buyers of investment homes announced last week as part of the measures designed to curb the rise in home prices. Liberman stated that the measure would be legislated within two weeks of being approved by the government.

